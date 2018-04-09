Lawsuit deal aimed at helping Flint kids exposed to lead - WNEM TV 5

Lawsuit deal aimed at helping Flint kids exposed to lead

Posted By Stephen Borowy
FLINT, MI (AP) -

An agreement has been reached to get more services to Flint children who were exposed to lead in drinking water.

Under the deal, the state of Michigan will provide $4.1 million, if the Legislature approves the money. Parents will be encouraged to get kids signed up on a registry, which will lead to tests and other screenings to help determine any special education needs.

The agreement announced Monday would partly settle a lawsuit against the state and Flint-area school groups, including the city's school district.

Kristin Totten of the American Civil Liberties Union says the deal is a "critical first step." She says there's still more litigation over Flint kids with disabilities.

Lead-tainted water flowed in Flint for 18 months before a disaster was declared in 2015.

