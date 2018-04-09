Rally held over end of bottled water distribution in Flint

Flint families are feeling betrayed after the state decided to pull the plug on bottled water distribution. Governor Snyder announced last Friday that the supply of bottled water to the city would end.

The governor citing water tests that show the lead levels in the water are decreasing.

That announcement causing chaos at distribution centers, long lines causing traffic backups across the city.

Now Flint families are coming together to voice their anger.

“I am angry. This community is in anguish,” said Monica Galloway, a city council member.

That’s something city council member Galloway isn’t going to take sitting down.

She’s speaking out against the end of water distribution in Flint.

She said since Gov. Rick Snyder announced the cut off last week many Flint residents are in a state of sadness and disbelief.

She has teamed up with Michigan united to fight back.

“Anytime you get car lines of people at water PODs just trying to get the last of the water,” Galloway said. “That is a anguish situation. That is fear.”

Galloway and the group announced their plans for responding to the governor’s decision, including visits to the governor’s office.

Michigan United volunteer Anthony Paciorek said the water issues still plague his family.

“My partner and I are afraid to have biological babies of our own,” Paciorek said. “We do not want to pass any of those side effects of issues that are associated with having lead in your blood and bones.”

Michigan United is asking people to join in solidarity. They are planning a trip to Lansing this week to protest the closing of the PODs.

"There is other issues with the water,” said Lashaya Darisaw. “Just because lead levels have decreased doesn’t mean that the water is OK.”

The organizer, Darisaw, said they won’t stop fighting until justice is served and the lead in the water is down to zero.

“We are going to advocate for this in very strategic ways,” Darisaw said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.