Sheriff's office: Man charged after shooting at, threatening to kill family member

A Clare County man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill a family member.

The 30-year-old Lake man, Jessie Hammond, had a disagreement with a family member over car keys and threatened to kill her with a handgun, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hammond then allegedly fired two shots in the home with one of them being at the family member he threatened, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. on April 8 at a home in the 9000 block of W. Monroe in Freeman Township.

The victim, another adult and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. They were able to get away without injuries.

Hammond was taken into custody and charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in or at a building.

His bond was set at $300,000 and he remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

