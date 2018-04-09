Bentley Community Schools superintendent resigns

The superintendent of Bentley Community Schools has resigned.

The school board made the announcement on March 29.

‘’Superintendent Christopher Arrington has requested that the Bentley Community Schools Board of Education accept his resignation so that he may pursue other employment opportunities that he has determined to be in his professional and family’s best interest. The Board has accepted Mr. Arrington’s resignation and will announce in the future a process to select its next Superintendent," the announcement said.

Christine Brockmon will continue to serve as acting superintendent.

Arrington was placed on a non-disciplinary paid leave of absence earlier this year while the district investigated job-related issues under the district's whistleblower policy.

