Proposed ordinance seeks to limit solar panels on residential properties

An alternative energy dilemma is striking one Mid-Michigan community.

More and more residents are wanting to go solar, but city officials are saying there must be some form of limitation.

The Flushing School District is going entirely solar. All seven schools will get solar panels designed, built, operated, maintained and paid for by the company Standard Solar.

Roof mounted arrays will be installed on five schools and ground mount arrays will be installed in the remaining two.

It is a move that will save the school district an estimated $45,000 a year.

With the move comes a new proposed ordinance. One that some residents say is restricting them on their own property.

“It restricts the use to 192 square feet to a lot that’s over an acre. Lots of people have residential land. We’ve worked hard for it. We want to be able to put in solar panels. So, I’m asking them what do they care because it’s my own backyard,” said Buddy Dalton, resident. “We’re here today to request them to change the land use to 25 percent.”

He attended Monday night’s town hall meeting to protest because he wants to use solar panels on his home. He thinks his usage should not be limited.

“How can they tell us if you have acres of land that you can only use 192 square foot. That’s the size of a small bedroom. That’s not enough,” Dalton said.

During the meeting, the board remained open and balanced while discussing the topic.

Dalton said he only sees solar panels as a good thing.

“Now they’re affordable and they’re awesome,” Dalton said.

The township did not vote on the issue at the meeting, but is expected to in the future.

