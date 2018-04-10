Should Flint dish out $2 million for bottled water?

There’s still no vote on whether the city of Flint should pay for bottled water for its residents.

Council members debated a motion Monday night whether to set aside $2 million to pay for water for residents for a month.

It came up because of Governor Rick Snyder’s announcement last week that the state will no longer supply the water for free now that city tap water is back to within federal standards.

The issue never came up for a vote, because by the time a vote was proposed, there no longer was a quorum and the meeting ended at the point.

