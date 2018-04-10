BREAKING: I-75 and I-475 closed in Genesee County after multiple - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: I-75 and I-475 closed in Genesee County after multiple crashes

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two busy Mid-Michigan interstates have been shut down due to multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning. 

Genesee County Central dispatch reports the freeway ramp at southbound I-75 and the I-475 exit is closed after a tractor trailer rollover and multiple crashes in Mt. Morris Township. The closure was reported just after 5 a.m.

MDOT also reports all lanes of northbound I-475 after Bristol Road (Exit 4) are closed after a crash in Genesee County. That crash was reported about 4:49 a.m. Southbound I-475 at Davison Road (Exit 8) is also closed due to a crash. That was reported about 5:15 a.m. 

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

More than a dozen crashes were reported in Genesee County between 3:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details. 

