Several Mid-Michigan school districts considering extra security

Another Mid-Michigan county is considering adding extra security in its schools.

The superintendents of the Bullock Creek, Coleman and Meridian school districts are expected to present requests for school resource officers at Tuesday night’s Midland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

They're the latest local districts to explore new safety measures in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Midland police currently provide officers at Dow and Midland High Schools.

Ideas for funding additional officers include a millage, tapping into the county's $10 million surplus, and having each district chip in.

It is an open meeting, but no votes will be taken and there will be no public discussion.

