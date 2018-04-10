Renderings released of new Saginaw County jail - WNEM TV 5

Renderings released of new Saginaw County jail

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

We're getting our first look at drawings of the new Saginaw County Jail.

The building is expected to cost more than $35 million to build. It will be located across from the current jail on Harrison Street in Saginaw.

Work is expected to begin in May and last about a year.

