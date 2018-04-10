Slick spots this AM, nice warm up this afternoon

Snow showers moved through Mid-Michigan as we kicked off a brand new workweek and while that snow is winding down, our morning commute has a few challenges as you get ready to head out for Tuesday.

Today & Tonight

Slick spots are entirely possible on the morning commute today as temperatures have fallen below freezing in many areas. We've had several accidents in the Genesee County area this morning, and it's fair to assume other areas that had wet roads yesterday may be slick as well, especially elevated roads like bridges.

In addition to slick areas, we also have plenty of fog in the Thumb with a few dense pockets being reported, along with a few lingering snow showers and flurries.

We do expect plenty of sun to start the day as clouds continue to clear out of the region. We have the chance to develop a little more cloud cover again into the afternoon, but it should be a pleasant day overall. A shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out today, but most of us will stay dry.

With that sun, expect highs to climb into the 40s today, with middle 40s looking like the target for most. Expect a wind out of the southwest to west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour today.

Cloud cover will gradually win out as the evening hours go on, especially late evening and overnight. We should stay dry for most of the night, but a few snow showers are possible toward daybreak tomorrow. Some of these snow showers may mix with rain before leaving the area early Wednesday.

No significant accumulation is expected and this activity should remain light. Expect lows to fall to around 30 overnight.

