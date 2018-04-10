Temperatures Continue to Rise Through Thursday

The chilly temperatures we've seen to start our April will take a temporary back seat to some relieving warmth this week before cold air returns this weekend. All of us can expect to see our first day of above average temperatures since late March before the week is up.

Today & Tonight

We do expect plenty of sunshine today as clouds continue to clear out of the region. We have the chance to develop a little more cloud cover again later this afternoon, but it should be a pleasant day overall. A shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out today, but most of us will stay dry.

With that sun, expect highs to climb into the 40s today, with middle 40s looking like the target for most. Expect a wind out of the southwest to west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour today.

Cloud cover will gradually win out as the evening hours go on, especially late evening and overnight. We should stay dry for most of the night, but a few snow showers are possible toward daybreak tomorrow. Some of these snow showers may mix with rain before leaving the area early Wednesday.

No significant accumulation is expected and this activity should remain light. Expect lows to fall to around 30 overnight.

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are back again tomorrow, with chances for spotty rain and snow showers during the morning.

Temperatures will sneak into the lower 50s by the afternoon, making it the first time we'll have seen 50 in most locations across Mid-Michigan this month.

Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon as winds from the southwest will range between 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.