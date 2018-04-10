Wintry start, warm finish

The chilly temperatures we've seen to start our April will take a temporary back seat to some relieving warmth this week before cold air returns this weekend. All of us can expect to see our first day of above average temperatures since late March before the week is up.

Overnight

After a pleasant Tuesday evening, clouds will begin to pile back in across the state overnight. A small disturbance rotating in from Lake Superior will be the culprit of these clouds, but it will be bringing a little more along for the ride.

Scattered snow showers will arrive around the time of the morning drive, most of them light. No significant accumulation is expected, but you'll want to be prepared for slick roads in a few spots. Lows will hold right around normal in the low 30s, with a light and manageable WSW wind at 6-12 mph.

Wednesday

Some of those morning snow showers may mix with a few raindrops, but more importantly, they'll be out of here around mid-morning. Clouds will remain stubborn until about lunchtime, only to be followed by some sunny breaks during the afternoon.

Thought the rain/snow will be brief, we'll be left to deal with breezy conditions throughout most of our Wednesday. Winds will increase to 10-20 mph out of the west, gusting as high as 30 mph. To offset that though, highs will find their way into the low 50s, so those winds are likely to feel pretty nice for a change.

Wet Weather Ahead

The upcoming forecast may be bringing more seasonable warmth to Mid-Michigan, but it also aims to provide many chances for rain, snow, and possibly even ice. The forecast for Thursday through Friday will bring rain to the Mitten State, but the weekend shares the snowflakes, as well.

A mixture of rain and snow is likely for most of us this weekend with temperatures only topping out in the lower to middle 40s and falling to around the freezing mark each night throughout the weekend. These setups often result in a chance for freezing rain and very icy roads, making travel especially hazardous. There remains a lot of uncertainty as the event is still several days away.

Regardless of what type of precipitation falls from the sky this weekend, be sure to tune in and continue checking back with the First Warn 5 Weather Team as we will continue to update and monitor the situation with your latest forecast.

