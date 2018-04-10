Hidden camera found inside bathroom at popular Michigan restaurant

A hidden camera found inside one of the bathrooms at popular restaurant in downtown South Haven has started a police investigation and "creeped out" a community.

A woman who works at Clementine's found a camera in the employee restroom Saturday and called police. According to the South Haven Police Department, the restaurant fired a male employee that same day and he is now the prime suspect in the case.

"It's very creepy, it's disgusting as far as I'm concerned," said Karon Kennedy, who frequents the restaurant.

No recording devices were found in the customer bathroom and police do not believe the suspect violated the privacy of patrons at Clementine's.

Restaurant employees said the camera was hidden inside of a clock that has been seen in a changing area and bathroom for employees.

"It's been described as like a pinhole camera, it's very small," South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said.

The suspect is not in custody at this time and Thompson said an arrest won't happen until investigators determine what, if any, images the camera captured.

"Whatever the images capture, there could be a multitude of different charges,” Thompson said.

Michigan law prohibit recording devices in locker rooms and bathrooms and surveilling an unclothed person is punishable by up to two years in prison.

The manager at Clementine's declined to comment Monday saying police instructed the restaurant not to talk about an ongoing investigation.

"It's just like everything with technology, I mean nothing surprises me," Thompson said. "It could happen anywhere."

Employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in fear of punishment for going against restaurant management, believe the hidden camera has been inside Clementine's for at least six months.

