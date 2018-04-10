Clare County man sentenced in sexual abuse of child

A Clare County man will spend at least 25 years in prison for having sexual contact with a child.

In February, a jury found Jeffery Bailey of Farwell guilty of first degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Bailey to between 25 years and 50 years in prison.

He will also be monitored by GPS for the rest of his life.

