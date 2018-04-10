Gladwin man sentenced for sex crimes, luring child

A Clare County man is headed to prison.

Robert Thomas Mercer, 35, of Gladwin was sentenced Monday, April 9 to between four and 12 years in prison.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

In February, Mercer pleaded no contest to second degree criminal sexual conduct and trying to lure a child for immoral purposes. The plea means he does not admit he’s guilty, but accepts the punishment.

A judge also ordered Mercer to register as a sex offender.

Once released from prison, Mercer cannot be within 500 feet of the victim, the victim’s home, or school.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.