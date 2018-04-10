Gladwin man sentenced for sex crimes, luring child - WNEM TV 5

Gladwin man sentenced for sex crimes, luring child

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: 9 & 10 News Source: 9 & 10 News
GLADWIN, MI (WNEM) -

A Clare County man is headed to prison. 

Robert Thomas Mercer, 35, of Gladwin was sentenced Monday, April 9 to between four and 12 years in prison.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

In February, Mercer pleaded no contest to second degree criminal sexual conduct and trying to lure a child for immoral purposes. The plea means he does not admit he’s guilty, but accepts the punishment.

A judge also ordered Mercer to register as a sex offender.

Once released from prison, Mercer cannot be within 500 feet of the victim, the victim’s home, or school.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.