Don't get scammed during tax season

Not only is it tax season, it's tax scam season.

According to the IRS, thousands of people have been scammed out of millions of dollars.

"People are calling from third party debt collection agencies saying that this person has received an erroneous tax refund and they are calling on behalf of the IRS to reclaim the refund,” said Rebecca Walser, a tax attorney. "And a lot of people are falling for it because these people know how much the refund was and that it was erroneous, it was not proper. This is - they did not deserve this refund, so they are believing these people."

When the government spots the fraud, you are on the hook for the money.

Walser said to know the IRS will never:

Demand immediate payment

Threaten to call police or immigration

Ask for unusual payments, like gift cards or wire transfers

Typically, the IRS will send a notice in the mail. They will not initially contact you through email, text, social media or the phone.

"The IRS is not calling you. So, if you think, maybe there is something behind this story that possibly is legitimate, all you need to do is hang up the phone and look up the IRS's phone number and call them directly. And they will be able to confirm your specific information,” Walser said.

To learn more about tax scams. go to IRS.gov and type in scam in the search field.

