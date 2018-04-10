Michigan resident calls 911 to ask help killing spider - WNEM TV 5

Michigan resident calls 911 to ask help killing spider

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
EVART, Mich. (WNEM) -

A Michigan resident is in hot water after calling police over a creepy crawly invader. 

The Evart Police Department said officers were sent to a home in Osceola County on April 5 after a resident called 911 asking for help killing a spider.

“The alleged arachnid was gone upon officer’s arrival,” according to the police department’s weekly report.

Officers warned the resident that killing a spider was not a police matter and their calling 911 constitutes misuse of the emergency system.

Further misuse could lead to an arrest, jail time or a hefty fine.

