Officers given thank you card after prank active shooter call

Students and staff at a Mid-Michigan elementary school are showing local officers their appreciation after a false threat of violence.

Last week, a child made a prank call about an active shooter at Kempton Elementary School. Police Chief Ruth said the phone used in the prank call was stolen out of a girl's locker and made by a 10-year-old girl.

Officers were sent to the school to cover the grounds and did a thorough search of classrooms and other common areas with no weapons being found.

Principal Dianne Dalton presented officers at the Saginaw Police Department with a thank you card on Monday for their response during the scary situation. The card read “When we needed you, you were here to support and protect us” and appeared to be signed by students and staff at the elementary school.

The department said they are committed to the safety of the community's children and only want happy endings.

