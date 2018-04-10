Police looking for owners of animal fur scarves

A pair of animal fur scarves/wraps have been found at an Essexville home, and now police believe they may have been stolen.

The Essexville Department of Public Safety found the items at a home and are looking for the owners.

Investigators said the owner may not even know they were taken.

If you are missing the items, or know someone that is, please contact Detective Nate VanTifflin at (989) 892-2541.

You must be able to describe the items and provide documentation of ownership.

