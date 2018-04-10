Man awaits sentencing in crash that killed woman, hurt twins

A man charged after fleeing a high-speed crash that killed a woman and critically injured her 5-year-old twin boys in western Michigan is awaiting sentencing.

Douglas Crystal pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death. He's scheduled for sentencing May 3.

Authorities have said 33-year-old Meranda Baguss of Sand Lake was killed Sept. 15 when Crystal's pickup smashed into her vehicle at a rural intersection in Kent County's Courtland Township. Her sons survived.

The 36-year-old Crystal had been returning home after a golf outing and fled on foot after the crash. Deputies used police dogs and a state helicopter to search for him.

