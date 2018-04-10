Flint hospital introduces online scheduling for ER visits

A Mid-Michigan hospital is hoping to reduce patient wait times in the emergency room.

McLaren Flint has introduced online self-scheduling and check-in. The two-click scheduling lets patients with non-life threatening or debilitating conditions select an arrival time and stay home until their treatment time arrives.

“We understand that patients don’t want to wait in the emergency department,” said Chad Grant, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. “Waiting at home offers greater comfort and convenience. As a parent, I know this is especially true for parents bringing sick children to the emergency department.”

To use the online check-in, patients must access the McLaren Flint website and select the treatment time that best fits their schedule.

They’ll then receive an email confirmation, and the team at the emergency department receives notification of the patient’s arrival time.

The submissions are reviewed by hospital staff, with the system designed to filter for specific symptoms and keywords that might indicate a potential life-threatening condition.

>>Click here to schedule treatment at the ER<<

