Accident involving Coca-Cola truck shuts down part of I-475

Part of northbound I-475 in Genesee County is still closed after a crash involving a Coca-Cola truck.

It happened just north of Bristol Road (Exit 4) at around 4:49 a.m.

An MDOT spokesperson said the reason the area is taking so long to clear is that all contents have to be removed from the trailer before it can be taken away.

Cars are being rerouted onto the service drive.

No details about the cause of the accident, or if there are any injuries, have been released.

