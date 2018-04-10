Puppy found in duffel bag with intestines hanging out

A Michigan puppy is recovering from emergency surgery after she was found in a duffel bag beside the road with her intestines hanging out.

The Detroit Dog Rescue said the 10-week-old puppy, named Cardi P, was found along with two litter mates at the intersection of 7 Mile and Schoenerr in Detroit. The pups were stuffed in a duffel bag, officials said.

The animal shelter said the puppy’s intestines had become so infected by parasites that her rectum prolapsed. Approximately three inches of Cardi P’s intestines had become necrotic and were removed during emergency surgery.

“This tiny puppy has a long way to go and will need to remain in intensive care,” the animal rescue wrote on Facebook.

The dog rescue is now calling on the community to help raise money for the puppies' care. The Detroit Free Press reports the litter mates are in better condition.

