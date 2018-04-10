BREAKING: Evacuations underway near chemical manufacturer in Adr - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Evacuations underway near chemical manufacturer in Adrian

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Evacuations are underway around a custom chemical manufacturer in Adrian due to a hazardous material situation.

It’s happening right now at Anderson Development, located in Lenawee County.

The evacuation zone is a half-mile radius around the facility.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.