Michigan bills require temporary immigration statuses on IDs

Bills that would require Michigan driver's licenses and state ID cards to show certain immigration statuses are headed to the House floor.

On Tuesday the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure unanimously approved the two bills, which would prohibit the secretary of state from issuing license or ID cards that expire after the duration of an immigrant's legal status.

The legislation also would codify existing procedure for noncitizens with temporary lawful status in the U.S., such as DACA recipients or foreign college students, to require their licenses or cards display that they are a "limited-term" resident.

Supporters of the bills, which were introduced by Republican Reps. Pamela Hornberger and Beth Griffin, say they would revise Michigan law to comply with federal restrictions on state licenses and cards for temporary residents.

