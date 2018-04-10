Police seek help identifying driver in hit-and-run

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened at the Burton Dental Center on Belsay Road, south of I-69 on Dec. 16 about 11 p.m.

A truck went airborne through the ditch, over the sign out front of the business and airborne again into the parking lot, Burton police said.

The truck is a light-colored 2008 to 2010 Ford super duty pickup truck.

The truck had extensive front end damage and if it was repaired it was done without notifying an insurance company, Burton police said.

If you can identify the driver you are asked to contact Det. Schreiber at 810-244-1545.

