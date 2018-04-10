Women continue to fight for equal pay

Recent statistics show, at current pace, women will have to wait roughly 100 years before they earn the same pay as men.

On average, women are paid about 80 percent of what men are paid. If you’re a woman of color, that gap is even higher.

“I think that it’s important to bring awareness to equal pay for all genders,” said Jenny Dumont Radler, owner of A Place for Grace daycare.

Equal pay for equal work may seem like common sense, but women continue to get paid less than their male counterparts.

It is the reason behind Equal Pay Day – to bring attention to wage discrepancies between men and women in the workplace.

“I know that my hourly rate was considerably less than those that were male and my counterparts with less experience. And so it did affect me because of course I always had to have a second job,” Radler said.

Radler also chairs the Great Lakes Bay Region chapter of Women in Leadership. She knows firsthand how big of a problem it is.

According to the partnership for woman and families, female employees are paid just 80 cents for every dollar their male coworkers make.

Meanwhile, people who are going to be entering the workforce soon hope those numbers improve.

“To know that we’re not being compensated as much as they are is honestly just hurtful,” said Elizabeth Lovasz, student at Saginaw Valley State University.

Lovasz is majoring in special education. She also works for Radler at the daycare. She said she appreciates people like her boss who are fighting to make sure she gets every penny she’s earned.

“Make me want to work just as hard, even harder knowing that the work that I’m putting in is being appreciated the same amount as the work that they’re putting in,” Lovasz said.

As for Radler, she said she hopes the day will come when the struggle to get equal pay is no longer an issue.

“They deserve to be paid for their education and their experience no matter what their gender is,” Radler said.

