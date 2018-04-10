Distribution sites remain busy as residents scramble to get water

A Harrison man, who was last seen on March 26, was found dead on April 8.More >
A Harrison man, who was last seen on March 26, was found dead on April 8.More >
Northbound I-475 in Genesee County has re-opened after a crash involving a Coca-Cola truck.More >
Northbound I-475 in Genesee County has re-opened after a crash involving a Coca-Cola truck.More >
A hidden camera found inside one of the bathrooms at popular restaurant in downtown South Haven has started a police investigation and "creeped out" a community.More >
A hidden camera found inside one of the bathrooms at popular restaurant in downtown South Haven has started a police investigation and "creeped out" a community.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
Two busy Mid-Michigan interstates were shut down for several hours Tuesday due to multiple crashes.More >
Two busy Mid-Michigan interstates were shut down for several hours Tuesday due to multiple crashes.More >
A Utah police department posted a lighthearted response after at least one person toilet-papered the Chief of Police’s truck.More >
A Utah police department posted a lighthearted response after at least one person toilet-papered the Chief of Police’s truck.More >
Justin and Amy Vallad were expecting their second child and settling into their new home in Standish near the Saginaw Bay when unexpected tragedy changed things forever.More >
Justin and Amy Vallad were expecting their second child and settling into their new home in Standish near the Saginaw Bay when unexpected tragedy changed things forever.More >
More than 4,000 adult trout have been stocked in three southeastern Michigan rivers, giving anglers an opportunity for some good springtime catches.More >
More than 4,000 adult trout have been stocked in three southeastern Michigan rivers, giving anglers an opportunity for some good springtime catches.More >
For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.More >
For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.More >
A Michigan puppy is recovering from emergency surgery after she was found in a duffel bag beside the road with her intestines hanging out.More >
A Michigan puppy is recovering from emergency surgery after she was found in a duffel bag beside the road with her intestines hanging out.More >