Distribution sites remain busy as residents scramble to get water

Flint families are scrambling to pick up cases of water after the state announced it was ending its supply of bottled water to the embattled city.

Flint families are outraged, saying they still cannot trust the water.

“This is really inconvenient for people that need the water,” said Barbara Boyd, Flint resident.

Boyd said her family has suffered enough from the lead laced pipes and she can’t believe the state could be walking away this soon.

“My grandson was living with me. He had lead in his body. So that’s scary. So, I don’t use the water at all, cooking to drinking. This is really going to impact us if we’re just out of it,” Boyd said.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced last week the state would stop handing out free water after nearly two years of improved water quality.

Water distribution workers are expected to be out at the remaining pods until all of the water has been handed out.

Local leaders are also calling foul regarding the closures.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver sent a letter to the state requesting an in-person meeting with Snyder. We have yet to hear his response.

Boyd said if she was able to meet with him this is what she would say.

“I would say, ‘hey, we need the water. We really need it. Especially people that can’t just go out and get it,’” Boyd said.

