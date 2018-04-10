Resident concerned with potholes in front of home

The up and down weather is causing serious damage to the roads.

One road is so bad a local woman is worried it will cause a serious accident.

“We need somebody to get out here and take care of it so no one gets hurt,” said Tammy Diener, Merrill resident.

Diener is fed up with the potholes in front of her house.

She lives along Tittabawassee Road where large crevices have caused damage to her car and many others.

“I have new shocks on my vehicle and my husband’s vehicle both. And we are careful when we drive here because we know it’s here,” Diener said.

It is those who aren’t from the area that she is concerned about, especially when driving at night.

“The asphalt is coming apart in chunks. Probably about a good three to four inches thick. It’s spreading into the field and to the lawns next to where the holes are,” Diener said.

Diener reached out to the Saginaw County Road Commission hoping to get the issue taken care of. She even put up flag markers in the area.

However, she said she never heard back. She believes it’s because her property lies next to the Saginaw/Midland County line.

“I understand, you know, everything gets taken care of at its time, but this is dangerous,” Diener said.

TV5 was told a foreman with the road commission would assess the road for repairs.

