Farmers worried with below average temperatures

The below average temperatures for this time of year are making the growing season even more challenging for local farmers.

“We’re waiting patiently,” said Mike Sahr, owner of Sahr Farms.

Sahr is like a lot of growers in Mid-Michigan wondering when winter will finally take a hint and leave.

He said his fields resemble something more of mid-March instead of mid-April. He said the problem is the ground temperature, which sits at a frosty 30 degrees.

That means anything put in the soil won’t grow.

“We would like to be planting in the next two weeks, but we need 55 degrees average temps morning and night,” Sahr said.

Sahr said the next fortnight is critical to the growing season.

“The later we get into the spring, yields decline about 10 percent per week. So we need to get some weather here showing up in our area soon,” Sahr said.

It’s not just the spring chill Sahr is concerned with. He said the last few growing seasons have not been kind to farmers around here.

“We’ve had some lower yields in the last couple of years. We really need to get this weather here so we can get crops growing properly,” Sahr said.

Experts say if this cold weather persists into mid-May it could have an impact on cash crops such as corn, wheat, soy, beans and dry beans.

