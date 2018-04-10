Superintendents request resource officers in schools

More Mid-Michigan schools are hoping to bolster their security following a deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Superintendents in Midland County went before the board of commissioners to request school resource officers for their districts.

The county is considering a number of options when it comes to funding.

The cost for the resource officers has been estimated about $600,000 a year to start up and that price has been a concern.

“A millage has been brought up. There’s been talk about sharing between the county and school systems. So, we’re looking at all of those right now,” said Mark Bone, chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners.

Bone said Tuesday’s meeting helped get the discussion moving, but a final solution is still a way off.

Several schools in Midland County, including Bullock Creek High School, are taking the move very seriously.

The discussion came at the request of several Midland County superintendents.

Bullock Creek Superintendent Shawn Hale said he is looking forward to one day getting a resource officer in his school.

“For us, it really comes down to relationships. Just making sure that we have an opportunity to build positive relationships between local law enforcement and our students,” Hale said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.