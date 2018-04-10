TV5 partners with Kroger for water drive for Flint - WNEM TV 5

TV5 partners with Kroger for water drive for Flint

Here at TV5, we wanted to do our part to help families in Flint.

We're partnering with Kroger for a water drive on Wednesday and Thursday.

The drive will take place at the Kroger on Bristol Road in Burton and the Kroger on State Street in Saginaw.

You can drop off donations from noon to 7 p.m. both days.

All donations will be transported and delivered to people across Flint.

