Police identify suburban Detroit man fatally shot by officer

Authorities have identified a knife-wielding man shot to death as he ran at police officers outside his suburban Detroit home.

Troy police Sgt. Megan Broderick Lehman told The Detroit News Tuesday that Robert Issa's family confirmed there were "underlying mental health issues" in previous incidents in which officers were called to the home.

A family member called 911 Monday morning, saying the 23-year-old Issa was being "assaultive." Police said he attempted to get into a locked police vehicle before charging other officers outside their vehicles.

Issa was shot by one officer after a stun gun failed to stop him. A preliminary investigation reveals he was in possession of two knives.

Lehman said officers also were called to the home once in December and twice in July.

