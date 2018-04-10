Flint man charged with possession of child porn - WNEM TV 5

Flint man charged with possession of child porn

A Flint man was arrested after an interstate investigation.

Authorities say 27-year-old David White was trading child sexually abusive materials with a suspect in New Jersey.

White was charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in district court in Flint on April 7.

