Flint man charged with possession of child porn

A Flint man was arrested after an interstate investigation.

Authorities say 27-year-old David White was trading child sexually abusive materials with a suspect in New Jersey.

White was charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in district court in Flint on April 7.

