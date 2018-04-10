Red Wings bringing back coach Jeff Blashill for 4th season - WNEM TV 5

Red Wings bringing back coach Jeff Blashill for 4th season

Red Wings. Stock Photo Red Wings. Stock Photo
DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings are bringing coach Jeff Blashill for a fourth season.
   Red Wings general manager Ken Holland announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the team played hard for Blashill until the end of the season.
   Detroit didn't make the playoffs this year or last year after extending their postseason streak to 25 in 2016 during Blashill's debut season as an NHL coach. The Red Wings are 104-105-37 in three seasons under Blashill, who won one playoff game two years ago.
   He will coach the U.S. team at the IIHF World Hockey Championship next month in Denmark.
