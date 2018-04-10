Rose City teen survives house fire

A local family is in shock after their teenage son was able to escape from a fire that destroyed their entire home.

Family and friends say it's clear someone was watching out for the teen.

The inside of Anthony McArthur’s bedroom is completely untouched.

His bedroom is attached to a home that was destroyed after a fire tore through it this week in Rose City.

“His room is completely untouched. His ceiling is intact. There’s no smoke damage,” said Franklin Miller, dad.

It was the only room in the house that was spared. It was also the only room occupied at the time of the fire.

Anthony, 15, was inside sleeping while the rest of the house was going up in flames.

“I was amazed that he made it out because the house was so bad. But then when I saw his room I knew that he was protected. He wasn’t supposed to die. He was supposed to get out,” said Ashley Miller, mom.

And that’s just what he did, grabbing the family’s two dogs along the way.

Anthony is one of six boys. His parents were in Ann Arbor that day bringing his youngest sibling to the hospital for his weekly chemotherapy to treat his leukemia.

Now this family has even more on their plate. They no longer have a place to call home.

But Ashley is staying positive.

“It’s hard, but we have an amazing family and friends and our community backing us. So, we’re OK. We’re alive. That’s the main thing. Our children are alive,” she said.

Anthony’s parents said there is no logical reason their son survived, but they say they have a pretty good idea how he managed to do so.

“There’s no explanation except for he was being protected and he was supposed to make it out of the house,” Ashley said.

“God protected him. That is the only answer,” Franklin said.

Ashley said the community has helped them out so much with items that they lost. Now they are just looking for a place to store them.

