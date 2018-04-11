Another step up for Wednesday temps!

It was nice to get back into the 40s yesterday across Mid-Michigan and nice to see some sunshine, too. Now that we're into the second half of the workweek, things will be a little bit more unsettled.

However, while precipitation chances are certainly there today and tomorrow, the most widespread and persistent wet weather will hold off until the weekend. Check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for a quick look!

Today & Tonight

Snow showers are having a tough time reaching the ground initially this morning, but we do expect a few flakes to eventually reach the ground as the morning goes on. We're not expecting any significant accumulation and for the most part, our temperatures are in the middle 30s in most places.

Any snow showers that do reach the ground may mix with rain as temperatures warm up, before the system pulls away entirely early this afternoon.

Clouds will likely linger into the afternoon, but we do have a chance to break them up a bit before the day is over, so sunshine doesn't appear to be a complete stranger. High temperatures this afternoon will take another step up today going well into the 40s, if not reaching the low 50s in many areas.

It will be breezy this afternoon with a west southwesterly wind, around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts around 25-30 miles per hour.

Expect any clearing in the skies to gradually fill back in with cloud cover toward the overnight period ahead of our next round of wet weather arriving early Thursday morning. Overnight lows should settle around the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday

Rain showers passing through tomorrow will definitely bring a better chance for wet weather during the morning commute.

A few rumbles of thunder are entirely possible as well (no severe storms). Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible, so a few extra minutes on the commute may be a good idea for Thursday. Temperatures will at least be mild, which should keep most of the area all rain. Only our far northern areas have a brief chance for a mix initially.

Like Wednesday's system, rain will be primarily a morning threat and we'll dry out again for the afternoon. Highs should be at their warmest on Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s in many areas, with some locations even reaching the low 60s. Best chance for 60s will be southern areas near I-69.

Those temperatures will come with a breezy west southwest wind, around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts possibly exceeding 30 miles per hour.

