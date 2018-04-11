Rain makes way for even warmer temperatures

Now that we're getting into the second half of the workweek, conditions are starting to feel and look more like spring! Unfortunately, it wont be as long lived as many people would like. More widespread and persistent messy weather will be in the forecast for the weekend.

We break down the details below!

Overnight

A bit of weather deja vu for us overnight thanks to a new disturbance charging across the central Plains. Skies that were clear on Wednesday evening will cloud up quickly, followed by scattered showers arriving after 1:00 AM. Those showers will develop into a steadier, and at times heavier rain that will persist through the Thursday morning commute. Isolated rumbles of thunder will also be possible as this system zips through the region.

Track any rain showers with our Interactive Radar!

Although we're dealing with a similar sequence of conditions to what we saw on Tuesday night, we'll keep the wintry precipitation out of the picture this time around. Lows will range from the low 30s where clear skies persist longer, to the upper 30s where clouds arrive sooner, and we'll hit those marks between midnight and 2:00 AM. From there, many of us will climb back into the low and middle 40s by morning. Light winds early will increase to 10-20 mph out of the southeast.

Thursday

While we're only looking at rain this time around, it's going to make for a slick drive to the office on Thursday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes to make it to work or school, and watch out for some ponding in poor-drainage areas.

Like Wednesday's system, rain will be primarily a morning threat and we'll dry out again for the afternoon. Highs should be at their warmest on Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s in many areas, with some locations even reaching the low 60s. Best chance for 60s will be southern areas near I-69.

Those temperatures will come with a breezy west southwest wind, around 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday & Beyond

We're still working to sort out the exact details, but you're going to need to be ready for a messy, long-duration storm event beginning on Friday. A storm system currently impacting the Pacific Northwest will emerge from the Rockies on Friday, will quickly strengthen as it moves into the Plains.

At the same time, a warm front that will contribute to our warm temperatures on Thursday will hover very close to, if not directly over Mid-Michigan. This will bring us around of scattered showers throughout much of the day on Friday along with breezy conditions. With highs still around 50, we won't need to worry about any precipitation of the wintry variety...yet.

The real crux of this system will set up shop over the Great Lakes for Saturday and Sunday, as it continues to intensify. high winds and heavy rain will be major components of this event, but they likely will not be the worst. Cold air is expected to intrude across the state as the storm arrives, bringing a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet into the equation.

We're not stopping there, though. The arriving cold air is likely to undercut the lingering warm air here in Mid-Michigan, leading to warmer temperatures aloft, and colder, possibly sub-freezing temperatures at the surface. That is going to put the potential for freezing rain firmly on the table during the event on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the bottom line right now: we're going to need to be prepared for the possibility of flooding, power outages, and significant ice accumulation over the weekend. As much as 2"-3" of rain will fall between Friday and Monday, and early indications suggest the chance of ice accumulations around 0.10"-0.25". We are keeping a very close eye on this situation, as we work to iron out all of these possible wrinkles.

Stay with us as we continue to update the latest forecast on air, online and with your latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast as we approach the weekend.

