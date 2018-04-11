Rain this evening, warmer for Thursday

Now that we're getting into the second half of the workweek, conditions are starting to feel and look more like spring! Unfortunately, it wont be as long lived as many people would like.

More widespread and persistent messy weather will be in the forecast for the weekend.

We break down the details below!

Tonight

Expect any clearing in the skies to gradually fill back in with cloud cover toward the overnight period ahead of our next round of wet weather arriving early Thursday morning. Some rain showers will make an appearance especially after midnight and stick around into the morning hours as well. We could also experience a few rumbles of thunder within these rain showers.

Track any rain showers with our Interactive Radar!

Overnight lows should settle around the upper 30s.

Thursday

Rain showers passing through tomorrow will definitely bring a better chance for wet weather during the morning commute.

A few rumbles of thunder are entirely possible as well (no severe storms). Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible, so a few extra minutes on the commute may be a good idea for Thursday. Temperatures will at least be mild, which should keep most of the area all rain. Only our far northern areas have a brief chance for a mix initially.

Like Wednesday's system, rain will be primarily a morning threat and we'll dry out again for the afternoon. Highs should be at their warmest on Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s in many areas, with some locations even reaching the low 60s. Best chance for 60s will be southern areas near I-69.

Those temperatures will come with a breezy west southwest wind, around 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday into the weekend however, we're continuing to track the next system that looks to bring a wide variety of different types of precipitation from rain, freezing rain to snow across Mid-Michigan. Stay with us as we continue to update the latest forecast on air, online and with your latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast as we approach the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday evening everyone!

