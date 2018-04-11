Flint residents to rally for safe drinking water in Lansing - WNEM TV 5

Flint residents to rally for safe drinking water in Lansing

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Residents of Flint are taking their fight for clean water straight to state lawmakers. 

With a bus leaving at 10 a.m. to Lansing, activists plan to rally in the rotunda of the Capitol building with a demand for safe water.

They said they will chant and cheer within earshot of lawmakers in session down the hall.

With some still not trusting the water supply, they plan to express outrage over the latest decision to end free water distribution.

The state shut down its distribution sites Tuesday night and said they will not reopen.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.