Flint residents to rally for safe drinking water in Lansing

Residents of Flint are taking their fight for clean water straight to state lawmakers.

With a bus leaving at 10 a.m. to Lansing, activists plan to rally in the rotunda of the Capitol building with a demand for safe water.

They said they will chant and cheer within earshot of lawmakers in session down the hall.

With some still not trusting the water supply, they plan to express outrage over the latest decision to end free water distribution.

The state shut down its distribution sites Tuesday night and said they will not reopen.

