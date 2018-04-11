Michigan dairy farm uses fitness trackers for cows on the mooooooove

She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >
Northbound I-475 in Genesee County has re-opened after a crash involving a Coca-Cola truck.
A Harrison man, who was last seen on March 26, was found dead on April 8.
Summer driving will be more expensive this year.
The inside of Anthony McArthur's bedroom is completely untouched. His bedroom is attached to a home that was destroyed after a fire tore through it this week in Rose City.
A Michigan farmer charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.
Seven years later, police in the Upper Peninsula still are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a burning car.
A hidden camera found inside one of the bathrooms at popular restaurant in downtown South Haven has started a police investigation and "creeped out" a community.
A Michigan puppy is recovering from emergency surgery after she was found in a duffel bag beside the road with her intestines hanging out.
A Utah police department posted a lighthearted response after at least one person toilet-papered the Chief of Police's truck.
