Authorities searching Michigan river for kayaker find body

Authorities who have searched a southwestern Michigan river for a missing kayaker since February say they've found a body.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says the body of a male was found Tuesday in Watervliet Township in the Paw Paw River. A statement says the body wasn't immediately identified, but notes the search for the kayaker lasted more than 40 days.

The sheriff's office has said that three people were kayaking on the Paw Paw River on Feb. 27 when two kayaks struck a log. Authorities say one kayaker swam to land and 35-year-old Cory Wright of Niles was missing.

Wright vanished as area waterways were running high due to heavy rain and melting snow that caused flooding in Michigan, Indiana and other Midwest states.

