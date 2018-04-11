Clare County man sentenced after thefts, fleeing from police

A Clare County man who evaded police for months is heading to prison.

Michael Rotunno, 32, pleaded guilty in Feb. 2018 to two counts of larceny in a building, and fleeing/eluding police. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to up to four years in prison.

However, the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office said Rotunno still needs to answer for crimes in two other Michigan counties and two other states.

Investigators said in Jan. 2015 Rotunno entered the employee area of Valu Land grocery in Clare and took a purse from an unlocked locker.

Then in May 2015, the prosecutor’s office said Rotunno also took a purse from a person visiting the emergency room at Clare Hospital.

The prosecutor’s office said Rotunno had been avoiding police for several months when a Michigan State Police trooper spotted him in May 2015 and tried to perform a traffic stop. Rotunno allegedly fled police, taking them on a high-speed chase before ditching his stolen vehicle and getting away.

He was ultimately captured and returned to prison, but while eluding police, investigators said he committed multiple crimes across several jurisdictions and across state lines.

A judge ordered Rotunno to pay $204 in state costs, $390 in crime victim rights fees, $1000 in court costs, $700 in fines, and $600 in court appointed attorney fees.

He was also ordered to pay $748 to one of the victims and restitution was left open for 30-days for the other victim.

