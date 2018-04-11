Parent arrested after threats made against Davison school officials

At least one person is in custody after threatening messages were made against a Mid-Michigan school district.

Michelle Edwards, a spokesperson for Davison Schools, said the district received word Tuesday afternoon of social media threats aimed at two administrators at Davison Middle School and one administrator at the central office.

In a letter sent to parents that afternoon, Superintendent Eric Lieske said the messages were brought to his attention after several concerned parents and community members saw “very aggressive, threatening and intimidating” social media posts directed toward school officials.

Lieske said students at Davison Middle School and the Hahn complex were immediately put in secure mode and police were called.

“Matters that could jeopardize the safety of our students or staff will not be taken lightly,” Lieske said in an email to parents.

The investigation was turned over to law enforcement. About two hours later, Lieske sent an updated letter to parents saying the person making the social media posts was now in police custody.

Edwards said police have arrested a district parent in connection with the threats. The name of the parent has not been released.

