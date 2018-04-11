Supreme court sends Planet Fitness transgender bathroom case to appeals court

A lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room of a Midland health club is headed back to court.

Yvette Cormier’s membership at Planet Fitness was terminated a week after the 2015 incident after she returned to the gym and warned other women. Planet Fitness told her that it allows people to use the locker room that matches their identity as part of a "no-judgment policy."

In June 2017, the Michigan appeals court ruled there was nothing illegal about the health club terminating Cormier’s membership. They also said they found no evidence of sexual harassment, noting that Cormier and a transgender woman were both wearing clothes in the locker room.

David Kallman, the attorney for Cormier, said Wednesday, April 11 the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the Court of Appeals must consider the lawsuit and rule on the issue.

Kallman claimed Planet Fitness violated the Consumer Protection Act, saying there was no language in the membership contract stating the gym allows men who self-identify as women to use the women’s locker room, showers and restrooms.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.