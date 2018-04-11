Friday the 13th not unlucky for Mega Millions players

If you haven’t checked a calendar, this Friday will be Friday the 13th, but historically, it’s been lucky for Michigan Lottery Mega Millions players.

Since 2003, lottery players have won more than $171 million in jackpots from Friday the 13th drawings.

Four Michigan Lottery players hit Mega Millions jackpots on the supposedly unluckiest of days. The most recent winner, Kevin Blake, of Waterford, split a $42 million jackpot with a Rhode Island player on Oct. 13, 2017.

Blake chose to receive the $21 million jackpot as a one-time lump sum of about $13.1 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. After tax withholdings, he received about $9.3 million.

In addition to the jackpot prizes, 31 lucky players have won prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $1 million.

Friday could be another lucky night for a Michigan Lottery player with a $55 million jackpot up for grabs. You can catch the winning numbers on TV5 news at 11.

