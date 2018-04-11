WantedWednesday: Searching for Jared Young

He's wanted on six outstanding criminal bench warrants, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Jared Taylor Young.

Young, 34, is 5’11”, around 210 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

He’s wanted on those outstanding criminal bench warrants for FTA. Original charges include: resist/obstruct police, flee police, home invasion 3rd degree, destruction of a building and aggravated assault.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

