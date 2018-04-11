Michigan veteran receives high school diploma 70 years later

A World War II veteran in Michigan has finally received his high school diploma with the help of his family and the school district more than 70 years later.

Ralph Taylor received his Greenville High School diploma on Monday at 90 years old. He graduated from the high school in 1945, but he was called to serve in the U.S. Navy two days before his commencement ceremony.

Taylor went on to grow a family of four children, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. But the veteran says he felt he still missed something by not being able to walk across his high school's stage to accept his diploma.

His family recently took up the effort to return Taylor's diploma. Taylor says part of his life now feels complete.

