Police seek help identifying 2 armed robbery suspects

Saginaw police are seeking help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

The suspects were armed with handguns when they robbed the Express Stop gas station, 408 S. Michigan, police said.

It happened about midnight on April 10.

The suspects ran northeast from the store on foot and possibly fled in a vehicle, police said.

If you have any information on the suspects you are asked to call Det. Albrecht at 989-759-1258 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

