Police seek help identifying 2 armed robbery suspects - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying 2 armed robbery suspects

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Saginaw PD) (Courtesy: Saginaw PD)
(Courtesy: Saginaw PD) (Courtesy: Saginaw PD)
(Courtesy: Saginaw PD) (Courtesy: Saginaw PD)
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw police are seeking help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

The suspects were armed with handguns when they robbed the Express Stop gas station, 408 S. Michigan, police said.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

It happened about midnight on April 10.

The suspects ran northeast from the store on foot and possibly fled in a vehicle, police said.

If you have any information on the suspects you are asked to call Det. Albrecht at 989-759-1258 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.