Lawsuit: School system violated Title IX requirements

The inside of Anthony McArthur’s bedroom is completely untouched. His bedroom is attached to a home that was destroyed after a fire tore through it this week in Rose City.More >
The inside of Anthony McArthur’s bedroom is completely untouched. His bedroom is attached to a home that was destroyed after a fire tore through it this week in Rose City.More >
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >
Northbound I-475 in Genesee County has re-opened after a crash involving a Coca-Cola truck.More >
Northbound I-475 in Genesee County has re-opened after a crash involving a Coca-Cola truck.More >
At least one person is in custody after threatening messages were made against a Mid-Michigan school district.More >
At least one person is in custody after threatening messages were made against a Mid-Michigan school district.More >
Summer driving will be more expensive this year.More >
Summer driving will be more expensive this year.More >
Authorities who have searched a southwestern Michigan river for a missing kayaker since February say they've found a body.More >
Authorities who have searched a southwestern Michigan river for a missing kayaker since February say they've found a body.More >
A man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Michigan girl is now accused of killing her before she was expected to testify in the rape case.More >
A man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Michigan girl is now accused of killing her before she was expected to testify in the rape case.More >
A Harrison man, who was last seen on March 26, was found dead on April 8.More >
A Harrison man, who was last seen on March 26, was found dead on April 8.More >
A college senior in Tennessee is getting mixed reactions after posing for a graduation picture with a handgun in her waistband.More >
A college senior in Tennessee is getting mixed reactions after posing for a graduation picture with a handgun in her waistband.More >
Authorities say a suburban Detroit police officer has fatally shot a man who sped away from a traffic stop.More >
Authorities say a suburban Detroit police officer has fatally shot a man who sped away from a traffic stop.More >